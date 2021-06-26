Pooja Hegde Juggles Between Her Upcoming Projects; Preps For Beast And Shoots For Radhe Shyam

Pooja
Hegde
is
one
of
the
busiest
Indian
actresses
hopping
from
set
to
set
for
the
shoot
of
her
multiple
films
from
various
cinemas
of
India.
Taking
to
her
social
media
she
shared
a
picture
from
a
studio
in
the
city
as
she
was
seen
stretching
her
leg
and
wrote,
"Dance
rehearsals
begin...
#Beast
❤️💃🏻." Pooja
looked
uber
cool
in
her
casual
all
grey
'Stranger
Things'
sweatsuit.
Just
recently,
she
flew
to
Hyderabad
to
get
back
on
the
sets
of
her
pan-India
film,
Radhe
Shyam
opposite
Prabhas.
As
per
a
source
close
to
her,
"Pooja
is
juggling
between
shoots
for
these
two
films,
she
is
attending
dance
classes
for
Beast
and
simultaneously
shooting
for
Radhe
Shyam."
Pooja
will
play
the
role
of
Prerna
in
this
romantic
period
drama
with
Prabhas
in
the
Radhe
Krishna
Kumar
directorial
and
her
fans
are
super
excited
to
see
her
romance
the
superstar.
The
pan-Indian
actress
has
a
bag
full
of
films
from
multiple
industries
such
as
Cirkus
with
Ranveer
Singh,
Kabhi
Eid
Kabhi
Diwali
with
Salman
Khan,
Acharya
with
Chiranjeevi
and
Ram
Charan
and
Most
Eligible
Bachelor
alongside
Akhil
Akkineni.