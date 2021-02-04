IT'S OFFICIAL: Silambarasan, Gautham Menon & AR Rahman To Join Hands Again!

Silambarasan, Gautham Menon, and AR Rahman, the much-loved actor-director-music composer trio of the contemporary Tamil cinema, are joining hands for the fourth time soon. The trio is teaming up for a feature film, that is expected to start rolling soon. The highly exciting update was confirmed by Gautham Menon himself, through his official Twitter page on Silambarasan's birthday.

"Dear Universe, Thank you for making this possible.

It's @arrahman's music & his Aura that will light up our lives once again in our next collaboration.

We truly believe in that.

Thankfully-

@SilambarasanTR_

& myself.

@IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl #HBDSilambarasanTR", wrote a highly excited Gautham Menon on his Twitter post.

The project will mark the fourth collaboration of Silambarasan with Gautham Menon-AR Rahman combo, after the feature films Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Acham Yenbathu Madamaiyada, and much-loved short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. The reports regarding the trio's collaboration have been doing rounds ever since they collaborated for Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, which is a sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, the romantic drama that marked the first collaboration of Silambarasan and Gautham Menon, went on to earn cult status over years. The movie, which has been considered as one of the finest romantic dramas ever produced by the Tamil film industry, is majorly remembered for the magical soundtrack created by AR Rahman.

Even though the actor-director duo couldn't recreate the magic with Achan Yenbathu Madamaiyada, the soundtrack of the movie was well-received. However, the audiences once again witnessed the magic of Silambarasan-Gautham Menon-AR Rahman trio with Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, which is considered as one of the best sequels of Tamil cinema in recent times.

