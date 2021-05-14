Soorarai Pottru Enters The IMDb Top Rated Films List; The Suriya Starrer Sets A New Record!

Soorarai Pottru, the Suriya starrer that had a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, is one of the most-loved Tamil films of recent times. The Sudha Kongara directorial earned immense love from the viewers and was screened in several prestigious film festivals. Interestingly, Soorarai Pottru has now emerged as the IMDb top-rated films list.

As per the latest reports, the Suriya starter has earned third place in the IMDb Top 10 highest-rated films list, after The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather. Thus, the autobiographical drama has also emerged in the first place when it comes to the list of IMDb's top-rated Indian films. Soorarai Pottru has earned 9.1 ratings from the users.

Reportedly, the Sudha Kongara directorial earned a total of 59654 votes on IMDb ratings, among which 48090 viewers have given a 10-star rating for the movie. With its entry into the IMDb top-rated list, Soorarai Pottru has also emerged as the first-ever Tamil film to enter the prestigious list.

Soorarai Pottru was released in Amazon Prime Video as the biggest Tamil film to get an OTT release. The movie, which marked Suriya's first collaboration with director Sudha Kongara, had joined the Oscar race and earned the eligibility to earn a Best Picture nomination. The movie was also screened at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards and Shanghai International Film Festival.

In the film, Suriya plays the central character of Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara, based on Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Aparna Balamurali appeared as the female lead opposite Suriya in the movie. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music. Niketh Bommi Reddy is the DOP of Soorarai Pottru. The project is jointly produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, underr the banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.