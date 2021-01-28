Super Singer 8 Is Launched In Star Vijay: Here Is Everything You Need To Know!

Super Singer, the highly popular singing reality show is back with its 8th season on Star Vijay channel after a long wait. The most-awaited Super Singer 8 had premiered on the channel on January 24, Sunday. The 8th season of the singing reality show will be judged by the celebrated singers Anuradha Sriram, Unnikrishnan, Benny Dayal, and Kalpana Raghavendra.

The season has been jointly hosted by Priyanka Deshpande and Ma Ka Pa Anand. The grand inaugural episode, which was aired on January 24 had witnessed some of the most celebrated faces of South Indian music including Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Vijay Yesudas, Vijay Prakash, Karthik, Sid Sriram, SPB Charan, Sasha Tirupati, Saindhavi, Grace Karunas, Chinnaponnu, Shakthi Sree Gopalan, Antony Dasan, Gana Bala, and others gracing the stage.

Just like the earlier seasons, Super Singer 8 has been slated to air at 9.30 PM on Saturday and Sunday, on the Star Vijay channel. The highly celebrated singing reality show will be simultaneously available in the renowned OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar, for the audiences to watch it anytime.

Unlike the previous seasons, the Star Vijay channel chose to reveal the names of the contestants of Super Singer 8, much before its premiere. Here is the list of the 17 contestants who have begun their journey with the renowned singing reality show:

1. Anu Anand

2. Abhilash Venkitachalam

3. Vrusha Balu

4. Balaji

5. Vanathi Suresh

6. Maanasi G Kannan

7. Bharat K Rajesh

8. Sridhar Sena

9. KJ Iyenar

10. RK Adhithya

11. Aravind Karneeswaran

12. Gana Sudhakar

13. Kumuthini Pandian

14. Reshma Shyam

15. Kanimozhi Kabilane

16. Sushmita Narasimhan

17. Kabhini Mithra Balamurugan

