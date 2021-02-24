Teddy Trailer Is Out; The Arya-Sayyeshaa Starrer To Release On Disney Plus Hotstar

Teddy, the upcoming fantasy entertainer brings together the real-life couple Arya and Sayyeshaa once again together on screen. The movie, which is directed by Shakthi Soundar Rajan also features a teddy bear in the lead role. The team recently released the official trailer of Teddy, through social media platforms. Teddy is getting an OTT release, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

If the reports are to be believed, Teddy is inspired by the popular Hollywood movie franchise Ted. From the official trailer, it is evident that the Arya-Sayyeshaa starrer is a formula Tamil entertainer. Teddy revolves around a young man who fights injustice with the help of a teddy bear, that can walk, talk, and think.

The trailer hints that the hero, played by Arya is fighting against a medical crime. He claims that the coma patients who are in between life and death, can have an out-of-body experience. From that dialogue, it is evident that Teddy deals with topics like astral projection as well. However, curiosity has been build around the character of Teddy bear.

Sayyeshaa appears as the female lead opposite Arya in the movie, thus reuniting with her hubby dearest on silver screen after the short combination scene in Kaappaan. The project also features Sathish and Sakshi Agarwal in the supporting roles. The project, which is bankrolled by Gnanavel Raja under the banner Studio Green, will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 12, 2021.

Also Read:

Desingh Periyasamy To Tie The Knot With Niranjani Ahathian On February 25

Jagame Thandhiram: Is Dhanush Starrer The Highest Paid OTT Release In Tamil?