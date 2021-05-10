Thalapathy 65: Selvaraghavan To Play Thalapathy Vijay's Villain?

Thalapathy 65, the highly anticipated Thalapathy Vijay starrer has been making headlines with the speculations regarding its star cast. Earlier, it was rumoured a popular Bollywood actor might play the villain in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. However, the latest reports suggest that Selvaraghavan has been roped in to play the antagonist in Thalapathy 65.

Yes, you read it right. If the reports are to be true, director Nelson had narrated the script to Selvaraghavan after he returned from Georgia, finishing the first schedule shoot. The director is highly impressed with both the script of Thalapathy 65 and the character offered to him. However, Selvaraghavan is yet to sign the dotted line.

If things fall in place, the filmmaker will play the lead antagonist opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the movie. The makers are expected to announce Selvaraghavan's association with Thalapathy 65 officially, once the director signs the project. In that case, the project will mark his first collaboration with both the leading man Vijay and director Nelson.

To the unversed, Selvaraghavan made his acting debut with the acclaimed movie Saani Kaayitham, in which he shared the screen with the National award-winning actress Keerthi Suresh. The filmmaker had earned immensely positive reviews for his exceptional performance in the movie. Selvaraghavan's association with Thalapathy 65 has totally raised the expectations over the project.

Coming to the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, the first schedule shooting of the project was finished in Georgia. The team was originally expected to kickstart the second schedule of the Nelson Dilipkumar project in Chennai this month. However, it is now postponed to June 2021, due to the pandemic second wave.

Pooja Hegde, the popular actress has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for Thalapathy 65, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.