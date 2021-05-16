Thalapathy 65: Vijay Takes A Major Decision; The Project To Get Delayed

Thalapathy Vijay and his team had finished the first schedule shooting of Thalapathy 65 in Georgia before the pandemic second wave strengthened. The second schedule shoot of the project, which was supposed to start rolling in May 2021, is now postponed later due to lockdown restrictions. Reportedly, Vijay has now taken a major decision regarding Thalapathy 65.

According to the reports published by TOI, Thalapathy Vijay has asked the technical team to stop the set works of the movie. The lead actor made this decision to ensure the safety of the technical crew members of Thalapathy 65. Thus, the work on the sets of the movie has been put on hold for the time being.

So, it has also been confirmed that the second schedule of Nelson Dilipkumar-directorial will not go on floors anytime soon. In that case, Thalapathy 65 shoot will not be resumed in June 2021, as speculated. As per the latest updates, the team will resume the set work only after ensuring the safety of members.

Pooja Hegde, the leading lady of Thalapathy 65 is expected to join the highly anticipated project once the second schedule starts rolling. As per the reports, the art department has created the set of a shopping mall in a prestigious film city in Chennai, where the portions featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, will be filmed.

As reported earlier, popular filmmaker-turned-actor Selvaraghavan is said to be playing the lead antagonist in Thalapathy 65. The actor-director is also expected to join the second schedule shoot of the movie, along with the rest of the cast and crew members. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs and background score for Thalapathy 65, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.