Thalapathy 66: Vamshi Paidipally Confirms Teaming Up With Thalapathy Vijay For The Project!

Vamshi Paidipally, the popular filmmaker has now officially confirmed teaming up with Thalapathy Vijay, for his next directorial venture. The National award-winner revealed that he is indeed directing Vijay's 66th project, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. Vamshi Paidipally made the major announcement while addressing the Telugu media representatives, recently.

The director's confirmation has left the Vijay fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the Thalapathy 66 update, totally excited. Vamshi Paidipally revealed that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is a bilingual that will be simultaneously made on Tamil and Telugu. The makers are aiming for a pan-Indian release for the ambitious project, that will be dubbed to all major Indian languages.

Vamshi Paidipally confirmed also confirmed that Thalapathy 66 will have an official launch once the second wave of the pandemic comes under control. According to the filmmaker, Thalapathy Vijay has already given his nod to the project, and the scripting in its final stage. The prestigious project is bankrolled by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations.

In the interview, Vamshi Paidipally also revealed that the makers are planning to officially launch Thalapathy 66, once the second wave of the pandemic comes under control. However, the sources close to the filmmaker and production house suggest that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will be officially announced in July 2021. The project is expected to start rolling in 2022 after Vijay wraps up his upcoming project Thalapathy 65.

If the reports are to be believed, talented musician S Thaman has been roped in to compose the songs and background score for Thalapathy 66. In that case, the project marks the musician's first collaboration with Vijay. The grapevine also suggests that the National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is in talks to play the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the movie.