Thalapathy Vijay's 66th Film With Vamshi Paidipally And Dil Raju

With
a
massive
following
among
all
sections
Thalapathy
Vijay's
popularity
has
been
growing
even
bigger
with
every
film
that
he
does.
For
his
next
movie
Thalapathy
Vijay
will
be
teaming
up
with
National
Award-Winning
director
Vamshi
Paidipally.
This
film
will
be
produced
by
the
National-Award
winning
producer
Dil
Raju
&
Shirish
under
their
production
house
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations.
The
leading
production
house
will
be
mounting
up
this
big-budgeted
film
on
a
grand
scale.
The
film
has
been
announced
officially
today,
much
to
the
contentment
of
fans
and
movie
buffs.
Given
the
collaboration
of
Thalapathy
Vijay,
Vamshi
Paidipally,
and
Dil
Raju,
the
buzz
surrounding
the
project
is
immense.
The
crazy
project
in
the
combination
of
these
skilled
people
will
be
no
less
than
a
magnum
opus.
The
film
will
start
rolling
once
Thalapathy
Vijay
wraps
up
his
65th
film
Beast
with
Nelson.
Many
noted
actors
and
top-notch
technical
teams
will
be
associating
with
this
project.
Other
details
will
be
announced
soon.