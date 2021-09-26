Thalapathy Vijay's 66th Film With Vamshi Paidipally And Dil Raju

With a massive following among all sections Thalapathy Vijay's popularity has been growing even bigger with every film that he does. For his next movie Thalapathy Vijay will be teaming up with National Award-Winning director Vamshi Paidipally. This film will be produced by the National-Award winning producer Dil Raju & Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. The leading production house will be mounting up this big-budgeted film on a grand scale.

The film has been announced officially today, much to the contentment of fans and movie buffs.

Given the collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay, Vamshi Paidipally, and Dil Raju, the buzz surrounding the project is immense. The crazy project in the combination of these skilled people will be no less than a magnum opus.

Thalapathy Vijay Wraps Up Beast Delhi Schedule; Airport Pictures Go Viral!

Valimai Release Date: Ajith Starrer And Thalapathy Vijay's Beast To Clash On Pongal 2022?

The film will start rolling once Thalapathy Vijay wraps up his 65th film Beast with Nelson. Many noted actors and top-notch technical teams will be associating with this project. Other details will be announced soon.