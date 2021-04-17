Vijay Sethupathi Is Approached For Kamal Haasan's Vikram: To Play The Villain?

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the busiest actors of Tamil cinema right now. As per the latest reports, the actor might share the screen with veteran actor Kamal Haasan, sooner than expected. Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi has revealed that he has been approached to play a character in Vikram, the upcoming Kamal Haasan project.

In a recent interview given to a leading media, the talented actor confirmed that he is indeed approached for Vikram, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. In the interview, Vijay Sethupathi also revealed that is has been approached to play the Villain in the Kamal Haasan starrer. However, the actor is yet to sign the dotted line.

"They have come to me with the offer. Yes, it is a villain's role. But let's see. We haven't yet worked out the dates, etc. So it would be premature to say I am doing the film," said Vijay Sethupathi in the interview.

"The film already has two great artistes on board - Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. If I come on board, I must bring something special to the project. Or else, there is no point to it," the actor added.

The National award-winner also opened up about his fondness for negative roles, in the interview. Vijay Sethupathi stated that he is open to doing more negative roles, as he likes exploring the dark side of human nature. According to the actor, he gets to live a life that he would never be able to live in real life while putting all negative forces within him on screen.

Vikram, which marks Kamal Haasan's first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, is said to be an out-and-out thriller. Popular actor Fahadh Faasil is playing a pivotal role in the highly anticipated project, which is bankrolled by Raaj Kamal International.

Also Read:

Dulquer Salmaan Turns Playback Singer For Hey Sinamika; Pictures Take Social Media By Storm!

Cooku With Comali 2 Grand Finale: Kani Wins The Season; Shakila Is The First Runner Up