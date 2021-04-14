Cooku With Comali 2 Grand Finale: Kani Wins The Season; Shakila Is The First Runner Up

The grand finale of Cooku With Comali 2, the highly popular reality show, was held tonight. The highly popular cooking-comedy reality show, which was aired on Star Vijay had its grand finale on the special occasion of Tamil New Year. As per the latest updates, Kani has won the Cooku With Comali season 2.

According to the reports, Kani emerged as the winner of this season, thanks to her consistency in the show. However, it was pretty tough for the judges to choose the title winner of Cooku With Comali 2, as all the five finalists were exceptionally talented. Shakila, the popular actress emerged as the first runner-up of this season, whereas Ashwin has been selected as the second runner-up.

Cooku With Comali 2 grand finale was held in the presence of some of the biggest names of the Tamil film industry, including actor Silambarasan. Interestingly, AR Rahman, the legendary musician attended the show via video call. The 'Comali' Manimegalai was also back for the grand finale.

AR Rahman was seen pulling Kani's leg, mentioning her 'Karai Kuzhambu' during his video interaction with the finalists. In the five hours long grand finale episode of Cooku With Comali 2, the finalists were seen dealing with some extremely fun-filled yet challenging tasks. The loyal viewers of the cooking-comedy show are unhappy with the show coming to an end. But the sources suggest that a season 3 is already on cards for Cooku With Comali.