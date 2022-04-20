    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Beast 8 Days Box Office Collections: Vijay Starrer Hits Rs 120 Crores

      By
      |

      Tamil superstar Thalapthy Vijay's Beast is going on a fine run at the box office. The Vijay starrer has hit the coveted Rs 120 crores nett mark and that too with rather weak reviews and not so encouraging word of mouth. The film has collected Rs 120 crores nett mark India wide in 8 days and here is look into the box office performance of Beast.

      Beast 8 days India-wide box office collections:

      Day 1: Rs 49.3 crores nett

      Day 2: Rs 20.95 crores

      Day 3: Rs 15.6 crores

      Day 4: Rs 13.45 crores

      Day 5: Rs 13 crores

      Day 6: Rs 3.6 crores

      Day 7: Rs 2.6 crores

      Day 8: Rs 1.5 crores

      beast collections

      Though Beast has hit the Rs 120 crores nett mark in India, the film has mostly suffered due to the weak reviews. The film is not registering the desired revenues on weekdays, which is directly a result of the poor reviews and word of mouth among movie-goers. The fact that it collected mere Rs 1.5 crores on its 8th day at the box office goes on to prove the same.
      beast collections

      Beast is an action drama featuring Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun TV. The film essentially revolves around a RAW agent, Veera Raghavan, played by Vijay who takes on a terrorist organization.


      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 21, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X