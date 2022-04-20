Beast 8 Days Box Office Collections: Vijay Starrer Hits Rs 120 Crores

Tamil
superstar
Thalapthy
Vijay's
Beast
is
going
on
a
fine
run
at
the
box
office.
The
Vijay
starrer
has
hit
the
coveted
Rs
120
crores
nett
mark
and
that
too
with
rather
weak
reviews
and
not
so
encouraging
word
of
mouth.
The
film
has
collected
Rs
120
crores
nett
mark
India
wide
in
8
days
and
here
is
look
into
the
box
office
performance
of
Beast.
Beast
8
days
India-wide
box
office
collections:
Day
1:
Rs
49.3
crores
nett
Day
2:
Rs
20.95
crores
Day
3:
Rs
15.6
crores
Day
4:
Rs
13.45
crores
Day
5:
Rs
13
crores
Day
6:
Rs
3.6
crores
Day
7:
Rs
2.6
crores
Day
8:
Rs
1.5
crores
Though
Beast
has
hit
the
Rs
120
crores
nett
mark
in
India,
the
film
has
mostly
suffered
due
to
the
weak
reviews.
The
film
is
not
registering
the
desired
revenues
on
weekdays,
which
is
directly
a
result
of
the
poor
reviews
and
word
of
mouth
among
movie-goers.
The
fact
that
it
collected
mere
Rs
1.5
crores
on
its
8th
day
at
the
box
office
goes
on
to
prove
the
same.
Beast
is
an
action
drama
featuring
Vijay
and
Pooja
Hegde
in
the
lead
roles.
The
film
is
directed
by
Nelson
Dilipkumar
and
produced
by
Sun
TV.
The
film
essentially
revolves
around
a
RAW
agent,
Veera
Raghavan,
played
by
Vijay
who
takes
on
a
terrorist
organization.