Beast 8 Days Box Office Collections: Vijay Starrer Hits Rs 120 Crores

Tamil superstar Thalapthy Vijay's Beast is going on a fine run at the box office. The Vijay starrer has hit the coveted Rs 120 crores nett mark and that too with rather weak reviews and not so encouraging word of mouth. The film has collected Rs 120 crores nett mark India wide in 8 days and here is look into the box office performance of Beast.

Beast 8 days India-wide box office collections:

Day 1: Rs 49.3 crores nett

Day 2: Rs 20.95 crores

Day 3: Rs 15.6 crores

Day 4: Rs 13.45 crores

Day 5: Rs 13 crores

Day 6: Rs 3.6 crores

Day 7: Rs 2.6 crores

Day 8: Rs 1.5 crores

Though Beast has hit the Rs 120 crores nett mark in India, the film has mostly suffered due to the weak reviews. The film is not registering the desired revenues on weekdays, which is directly a result of the poor reviews and word of mouth among movie-goers. The fact that it collected mere Rs 1.5 crores on its 8th day at the box office goes on to prove the same.Beast is an action drama featuring Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun TV. The film essentially revolves around a RAW agent, Veera Raghavan, played by Vijay who takes on a terrorist organization.



