Beast: Not Main Antagonist But Selvaraghavan To Play A Comic Character?

Looks like Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is indeed going to be a visual treat with lots and lots of twists and turns to offer. Long back, the makers had confirmed the inclusion of director Selvaraghavan in the actioner. Though not a thing was revealed with respect to his character or role in the film, many speculated and even believed that he might have been roped in to play the main antagonist.

Well now, seems like that was not the actual case. If the latest grapevine is to be believed, he is not playing the main antagonist, rather he will appear in the role of a fun-filled politician. Reportedly, his character will have elements of comedy that will send the audience on a laugh riot. Well, with mixed speculations doing the round on social media about his role, one will have to wait for the official teaser/trailer of the film to know what exactly is the reality. Let us tell you that Beast is Selvaraghavan's second film as an actor. His maiden project is Saani Kaayidham with Keerthy Suresh which is yet to release.

Apart from the two films, he also has his directorial venture Naane Varuven with Dhanush in the lead role.

Ajith And Tabu To Reunite After 22 Years Of Kandukondain Kandukondain

Thalapathy 66: Vijay's Remuneration And Satellite, Digital Rights Of The Film Set A New Record!

Talking about Beast, the actioner's shoot has been wrapped up and currently, the team is busy with the post-production process. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Vijay-starrer features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Backed by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner Sun Pictures, the film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

On a related note, rumour has it that the first single of Beast composed by Anirudh Ravichander will be out shortly, however, an official confirmation is awaited.