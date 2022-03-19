Beast Second Single Jolly O Gymkhana Featuring Thalapathy Vijay To Release Today At 6 PM

Not too long ago, the makers of Vijay's upcoming film Beast had released its first single 'Arabic Kuthu', and just before the fever could completely die down, the team has decided to drop another peppy track. The film's second single 'Jolly O Gymkhana' will release on Saturday at 6 pm. Crooned by the leading man himself, the track is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the lyrics are penned by KU Karthik.

Announcing the song release, the makers had tweeted, "Jolly ah irunga Nanba! #BeastSecondSingle - #JollyOGymkhana sung by Thalapathy @actorvijay is releasing on March 19th! @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @kukarthik1 @hegdepooja @manojdft @AlwaysJani #Beast #BeastUpdate." Ever since the announcement, makers have been teasing netizens with glimpses from the shoot location and fun videos. Fans of the leading man have also been trending hashtags #JollyOGymkhana, #Thalapathy #Vijay and #ThalapathyVijay to welcome the sure-to-be-viral song.

Beast Second Single 'Jolly O Gymkhana' Gets A Release Date: Watch Video

The black comedy action-thriller written and helmed by Nelson is backed by Sun Pictures of Kalanithi Maran. Beast has an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Shaji Chen, John Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal among others.

Beast is Vijay's 65th project in Kollywood. Though AR Murugadoss was expected to helm the project, he reportedly walked out citing remuneration issues with the makers. Later, Nelson Dilipkumar was roped in to direct Thalapathy's project. Though an official confirmation is awaited, Beast will most likely release on the occasion of Puthandu (Tamil New Year), which falls on April 14.