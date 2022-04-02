Beast Trailer Out: Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar’s Mass Actioner Promises Non-Stop Adrenaline Rush!

The trailer of Vijay's forthcoming film Beast was released on Saturday (April 2). The actioner's story takes place in a shopping mall hijacked by a bunch of militants. How a deadly spy trapped in the mall during the dreadful mission saves the lives of the people inside, forms the crux of the plotline.

In the trailer, we see hundreds of people from different walks of life getting trapped after the terrorists close all the doors to the exit. However, there is a twist as a spy named Veeraghavan is also accidentally inside the mall during the hijack which the group is not aware of. Soon after, the handsome hunk makes a thrilling entry and is seen confronting the wrongdoers and beating them to a pulp. Though nothing much has been revealed regarding the storyline, the trailer indeed looks like a work crafted with high earnestness. The amalgamation of background score and cinematography is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the trailer.

Notably, not even the slightest hint has been given out about Selvaraghavan's character in the film, however, going by trailer he plays a mediator between the militants and the government. Pooja Hegde, the female lead of the film makes a 'blink and miss' appearance in the trailer and seems like there is much to her role which might have forced the team to hide her throughout. Overall, Beast's trailer promises a non-stop adrenaline rush and is Vijay's show all the way.

For the unversed, Beast is releasing on April 13, and will have a theatrical clash with South actor Yash's KGF Chapter 2, which is hitting the cinemas the very next day.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast is backed by Sun Pictures. The forthcoming film also features character actors like Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Aparna and John Vijay. So far, two songs namely 'Arabic Kuthu' and 'Jolly O Gymkhana' composed by Anirudh Ravichander have been released. Vijay's Nanban cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is cranking camera for the entertainer, while editor R Nirmal is taking charge at the editing table.

Beast is distributed by Red Giant Movies.