Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Winner: Raju Takes Home The Trophy, Priyanka Is Runner-Up

Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5,
the
most
popular
reality
show
on
Tamil
television,
has
finally
got
its
title
winner.
As
per
the
latest
updates,
Raju
has
emerged
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5.
The
sources
suggest
to
the
Star
Vijay
show,
which
is
hosted
by
Kamal
Haasan
have
confirmed
that
Priyanka
Deshpande
has
emerged
as
the
first
runner-up.
Reportedly,
Raju
was
selected
as
the
title
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5,
in
the
finale
episode
that
was
shot
today
(January
15,
Saturday).
Pavni
Reddy,
one
of
the
most
popular
contestants
of
the
Kamal
Haasan
show,
has
emerged
as
the
second
runner-up
of
this
season.
Raju,
Priyanka,
and
Pavni
earned
the
top
3
positions
in
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5
grand
finale
after
Nirup
and
Ameer
got
eliminated.
The
new
updates
have
left
the
fans
of
the
trio
as
well
as
the
loyal
viewers
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
5,
totally
excited.
The
much-awaited
grand
finale
episode
of
the
Star
Vijay
show
will
be
aired
on
January
16,
Sunday.