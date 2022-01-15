Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Winner: Raju Takes Home The Trophy, Priyanka Is Runner-Up

Bigg Boss Tamil 5, the most popular reality show on Tamil television, has finally got its title winner. As per the latest updates, Raju has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. The sources suggest to the Star Vijay show, which is hosted by Kamal Haasan have confirmed that Priyanka Deshpande has emerged as the first runner-up.

Reportedly, Raju was selected as the title winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, in the finale episode that was shot today (January 15, Saturday). Pavni Reddy, one of the most popular contestants of the Kamal Haasan show, has emerged as the second runner-up of this season.

Raju, Priyanka, and Pavni earned the top 3 positions in the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 grand finale after Nirup and Ameer got eliminated. The new updates have left the fans of the trio as well as the loyal viewers of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5, totally excited. The much-awaited grand finale episode of the Star Vijay show will be aired on January 16, Sunday.