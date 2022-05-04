Thalapathy 66 Title And First Look To Be Out On Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: Reports

Thalapathy 66, the highly anticipated 66th film of Thalapathy Vijay, started rolling recently. The movie, which is being made as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, marks Vijay's first collaboration with the celebrated Telugu filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally. Interestingly, the sources close to Thalapathy 66 have now revealed a major update on the film's title and first look release.

If the reports are to be believed, the title and first look poster of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will be revealed on June 22, 2022, on the occasion of leading man Thalapathy Vijay's 48th birthday. An official confirmation on the same is expected to be made by the makers of the much-awaited project, very soon.

To the uninitiated, Thalapathy Vijay recently resumed shooting for Thalapathy 66 and joined the Hyderabad schedule of the Vamsi Paidipally directorial. The popular star is reportedly planning to have a complete track change in his career with this Tamil-Telugu bilingual, which is touted to be a complete family entertainer.

As reported earlier, director Vamsi Paidipally wants to present Thalapathy Vijay in his much-loved romantic avatar on the silver screen, with Thalapathy 66. Unlike his recent films, the popular actor will be seen in the role of a family man in the untitled project. To make the character more authentic and relatable, the makers have reportedly decided to not have any action sequences featuring Vijay in Thalapathy 66.

Rashmika Mandanna, the highly popular is playing female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the movie, thus marking her first collaboration with the star. Thalapathy 66 features a stellar star cast including Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Shaam, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. S Thaman is composing the songs and original score for the project. Thalapathy 66, which is produced by Dil Raju, is expected to hit the theatres by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.