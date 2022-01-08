Trisha Krishnan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Confirms That She Is Recovering

Trisha Krishnan, the popular actress has tested positive for COVID-19. The Ponniyin Selvan actress revealed that she contracted coronavirus a 'little before New Year'. On her social media post, Trisha also confirmed that she is recovering well, and asked her fans and followers to take all necessary precautions.

"Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it! Even though it was one of my most harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations," wrote Trisha Krishnan on her official Twitter handle.

"I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hoping to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers," Trisha concluded in her post. The fans and followers are now wishing the Ponniyn Selvan actress a speedy recovery in the comments section of her post.

Coming to the work front, Trisha Krishnan will be next seen in the highly anticipated period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The project, which marks her second collaboration with the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is nearing the final stage of its production. Trisha Krishnan is playing the role of Princess Kundavai Nachiyar in the movie, which will be released in two installments.

Trisha Krishnan is also making her comeback to the Malayalam cinema with Ram, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer directed by Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph. The movie, which is touted to be a realistic action thriller, will have Trisha in the role of a doctor. The project is currently delayed due to the pandemic, and is expected to be resumed once the world gains back normalcy.