Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Will Rajinikanth Set A New Opening Record? Here's The Forecast

Coolie Box Office Collection Prediction: The upcoming Tamil action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, is set for its worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2025. Led by Rajinikanth, the ensemble cast includes Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan, along with supporting performances from Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, and Charle.

According to the British Board of Film Classification website, the film is set in a coastal port town and follows a mysterious man who confronts a powerful syndicate accused of exploiting and mistreating the coolies working there. The storyline is expected to combine action with socio-political elements. The BBFC classification cites "strong bloody violence" and moments of threat, assigning the film a "15" rating in the UK. In India, the CBFC has cleared it for release uncut with an "A" certificate.

Production began in July 2024 in Chennai, with additional filming reportedly taking place in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok. Shooting concluded by mid-March 2025. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj. Its final runtime is reported to be 170 minutes and 13 seconds, including a 25-second graphic card paying tribute to Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema.

Analysts' Predictions Set Expectations High For Coolie's Opening Day Collection

According to the box office prediction shared by film trade analyst Sumit Kadel on X (formerly Twitter), Coolie is expected to post exceptionally strong opening day numbers. He predicts an India gross between ₹80 and 90 crore and a worldwide gross in the range of ₹155-165 crore for Day 1. If these figures hold, the Rajinikanth starrer could register the highest-ever opening for a Tamil film.

The scale of these forecasts points to significant anticipation, supported by Rajinikanth's enduring popularity, the track record of Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous works, and the film's release over the Independence Day weekend. Advance bookings are reportedly strong, with expectations of record-breaking numbers. However, audience response and actual footfall will ultimately determine how closely the box office results match early projections.

With its multi-star cast, varied shooting locations, and high production scale, Coolie is one of the most discussed Indian film releases of 2025. The performance on opening day will be a key indicator of its overall commercial run in domestic and international markets.