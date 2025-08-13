Coolie-Vikram Crossover? Fans Spot LCU Connection To Rajinikanth's Film In This VIRAL Video

Photo Credit: Credit: Sun Pictures Credit: Sun Pictures

Coolie LCU Connection: Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Coolie is all set to hit theatres on Thursday, August 14, 2025. While director Lokesh Kanagaraj has repeatedly clarified that Coolie is not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), fans aren't convinced. Many believe there could be a hidden connection to the LCU, particularly to Kamal Haasan's Vikram universe. The theory has gained traction online, with eagle-eyed fans piecing together possible clues, the biggest being the rumored appearance of Aamir Khan in the film. Let's take a look at the viral video that has fueled speculation linking Coolie to the LCU.

Does Coolie Have LCU Connection?

Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj has previously stated in an interview that Rajiniakanth's film is a standalone and has no connection to LCU. However, fans believe otherwise. Now a new clip featuring Aamir Khan is going viral, making many believe in the connection of Coolie with LCU. In the viral clip, Aamir Khan is standing in front of two containers that were discussed to be missing in Vikram. Does this mean Vikram and Coolie have a connection? In case you don't know, Vikram is LCU film.

Lets Cinema uploaded the clips from both Vikram and Coolie on X with caption, "2 containers???" A user commented, "During "Leo Loki said it is a standalone movie but was included in LCU same is for coolie in my pov!!! Coolie will be a part of LCU for sure!!!🦁"Another speculated, "coolie used the same exact font as Vikram. LCU confirm 🥳💥."

Let us further wait for the release of Coolie tomorrow to know whether there is any truth about LCU connection.