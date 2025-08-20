Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth's Film Slows Down A Bit. What About War 2?

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth's charm always works on the silver screen, and Coolie is the latest feat on his crown. At a time when films have failed to strike a chord with the audience, Coolie has been churning out solid numbers, grabbing eyeballs in the theatres.

Rajinikanth has proved that age is just a number, as his new release has managed to break several records. From becoming the fastest Tamil film to cross the Rs 300-crore mark to registering the biggest opening weekend for a Tamil feature movie, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has been collecting records like a pokemon.