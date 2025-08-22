Thalaivan Thalaivii Now Streaming On OTT: Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi And Nithya Menen Film Online

Thalaivan Thalaivii Now On OTT: Thalaivan Thalaivii, the Tamil romantic action-comedy starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, is now available for streaming. The film began its digital streaming on Prime Video on August 22, 2025, and is accessible in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The film, written and directed by Pandiraj, was produced under Sathya Jyothi Films with TG Thyagarajan presenting. Co-producers G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth supported the production, while Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan were credited as producers. Principal photography took place from August 2024 to February 2025 in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli.

Romantic Action-Comedy Featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen Streams Online

Thalaivan Thalaivii, released theatrically on July 25, 2025, depicts a story centered around a strong-willed couple, exploring the dynamics of love, conflict, and personal choices. The narrative aims to balance elements of romance and action within a comedic framework, following the characters as they navigate their relationship and external challenges.

Technical credits for the film include music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by M. Sukumar, and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. The film also features choreography by Baba Bhaskar, stunt coordination by Kalai Kingson, and art direction by K. Veerasamar. Costume design was managed by Poornima Ramaswamy and K. Nataraj, while sound design was led by Arun S. Mani of Oli Lab. Additional technical contributions include VFX production by B.R. Venkatesh, DI by Prasath Somasekar of Knack Studios, and subtitling by Rekhs.

The ensemble cast, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, includes Yogi Babu and several supporting actors who play roles integral to the film's romantic and comedic arcs. Publicity and promotion were coordinated by PRO Nikil Murukan, with visuals and stills handled by Theni Murugan and Gopi Prasannaa. Music distribution for the film is managed by Think Music.

With the OTT release, viewers across India and abroad can now access Thalaivan Thalaivii online, offering a digital option for those who may have missed its theatrical run or prefer to stream at home. The multilingual availability ensures broader reach for audiences in different regions.