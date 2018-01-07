 »   »   » Major Fire Breaks Out At The Cinevista Studio; Bepannaah & Haasil Sets Destroyed!

ays after Kamala Mills tragedy, major fire broke out at Cinevista studio in east central Mumbai (in Kanjurmarg) at around 8 pm today (January 6). According to reports, seven fire engines and four water tankers are at the studio to douse the blaze. No causalities were reported.

The fire, which broke out in the Kanjurmarg, was classified a 'Level 3' that calls for immediate evacuation and access only to firefighters.

A Fire Brigade official was quoted by The Hindu as saying, "The fire is confined to the ground plus one studio, and electric wiring and studio equipment is on fire in the 3,000 square feet area of the studio."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh said, "Most of the people who were in the studio when the fire broke out have been evacuated and so far we do not have any indication of anyone being trapped inside."

Prem Kishen, son of actor Premnath runs the Cinevista Studio. The Cinevista studio has over 30 shooting locations.

It is being said that Colors TV's Bepannaah and Sony TV's Haasil cast and crew were engaged in shooting while the fire incident happened. According to DNA report, over 150 crew members have been safely evacuated from the spot.

Bepannaah's fanpage tweeted, "Huge fire at Cinevista studio in Mumbai. Sets of Bepannaah and Haasil destroyed😔 All cast and crew members were evacuated safely so there are no reported injuries🙏🏻."

Another tweet (Srijan Shukla) read, "Fire at cinevista studio in Mumbai...,,,whole set of #Bepannaah and #Hasil turned out into Ashes...,,,AND the good news is ,,every member of the studio and crew is safe...."

It has to be recalled that on September 16, last year, a major fire broke out on the reality TV show, Super Dancer Season 2 sets, at the iconic RK Studio in Mumbai's Chembur area. The Super Dancer 2 set was completely damaged in the fire.