 »   »   »  Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 Winners List: Sriti-Shabbir, Eisha-Adnan, Surbhi Jyoti & Others Bag Awards

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti shared a picture on her Insta story and captioned it as, "At zee ristey awards. Congratulations team #naagin3 Best show across the channels." - (sic) She tagged Ekta Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms and Colors TV & Zee TV."

Mishal Raheja

Mishal Raheja, who plays the role of King Singh in Kumkum Bhagya, has apparently bagged ‘Naya Sadasya' Award, at Zee Rishtey Awards 2018. The actor looked handsome in a white shirt and cream pant teamed up with a denim jacket.

Sanjay Gagnani

Sanjay Gagnani shared a picture and wrote, "🙏 I dreamt each and everyday of my life of holding her since the time I became an actor. Finally I get to kiss her. I believed in my dreams and became a workaholic to get her home for my Dad who believed and supported me the most! This award is dedicated to each and everyone who believed in me. Your belief made me realise that I have a responsibility on me to make you all proud. Here it is.. Best Actor Male in A Negative Lead (Jodi) #zeeristeyawards2018" - (sic)

Karan Jotwani

Karan Jotwani, who plays the role of Sahil Agarwal on the show, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, bagged an award. The actor shared a picture of the award and captioned it as, "Gotcha :)"

Suneel Pushkaran

Aashutosh Semwal shared a picture snapped with Suneel Pushkaran and captioned it as, "Happiest birthday dude @suneelpushhkarna05. He won." - (sic) Suneel plays the role of Zara's (Eisha Singh) Father (Qazi Irfan Siddiqui) on the show.

Eisha Singh

Aashutosh Semwal also shared a picture of Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan with an award. Apparently, Eisha Singh bagged ‘Social Swagger' Award at the event.

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann, who plays the role of Guddan on Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paega, shared a video and wrote, "Hahahaha !! Guddan se ho paaaya !! 🤗 #favouritesaas #guddan #kanikamann #zeerishteyawards2018 @zeetv @shoonya_square @ved14aug @vaibhav_singh_737 @vidhii_25."

Fav Jodi Awards

Apparently, Sriti and Shabbir won Best Jodi Award, while Eisha and Adnan won Favourite Best Jodi Award. Ishq Subhan Allah Actors won totally five awards.

@Haffii6 wrote, "Fav Jodi - Abhi Pragya; Fav New Jodi - Zara Kabeer; Fav Beti - Meera #ZRA2018 Thank me later!. - (sic)

