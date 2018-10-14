 »   »   »  Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 Winners List: Sriti-Shabbir, Eisha-Adnan, Surbhi Jyoti & Others Bag Awards

Related Articles
The much-awaited awards ceremony of the year, Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 was held yesterday (October 13). The popular actors from the Zee Parivaar graced the function. Kumkum Bhagya actors, Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia (with his wife Kanchi Kaul) and Shikha Singh, Kundali Bhagya actors, Dheeraj Dhoopar (with his wife Vinny Arora), Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Ishq Subhan Allah actors Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh, Zain Imam, Jasmin Bhasin, Asha Negi and others walked the red carpet. Ravi Dubey and Dheeraj hosted the ceremony. Also Kiku Sharda joined them to tickle the audiences' funny bones.
Samiksha Jaiswal, Dheeraj-Shradha, Asha-Sehban Azim, Adnan-Eisha and others stole the evening with their amazing performances. Coming to the most interesting part of the ceremony - winners' list - we must say that the deserving actors have bagged the award and taken the trophy home. Check out the pictures and winners list here!
Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi Jyoti shared a picture on her Insta story and captioned it as, "At zee ristey awards. Congratulations team #naagin3 Best show across the channels." - (sic) She tagged Ekta Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms and Colors TV & Zee TV."
Mishal Raheja
Mishal Raheja, who plays the role of King Singh in Kumkum Bhagya, has apparently bagged ‘Naya Sadasya' Award, at Zee Rishtey Awards 2018. The actor looked handsome in a white shirt and cream pant teamed up with a denim jacket.
Sanjay Gagnani
Sanjay Gagnani shared a picture and wrote, "🙏 I dreamt each and everyday of my life of holding her since the time I became an actor. Finally I get to kiss her. I believed in my dreams and became a workaholic to get her home for my Dad who believed and supported me the most! This award is dedicated to each and everyone who believed in me. Your belief made me realise that I have a responsibility on me to make you all proud. Here it is.. Best Actor Male in A Negative Lead (Jodi) #zeeristeyawards2018" - (sic)
Karan Jotwani
Karan Jotwani, who plays the role of Sahil Agarwal on the show, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, bagged an award. The actor shared a picture of the award and captioned it as, "Gotcha :)"
Suneel Pushkaran
Aashutosh Semwal shared a picture snapped with Suneel Pushkaran and captioned it as, "Happiest birthday dude @suneelpushhkarna05. He won." - (sic) Suneel plays the role of Zara's (Eisha Singh) Father (Qazi Irfan Siddiqui) on the show.
Eisha Singh
Aashutosh Semwal also shared a picture of Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan with an award. Apparently, Eisha Singh bagged ‘Social Swagger' Award at the event.
Kanika Mann
Kanika Mann, who plays the role of Guddan on Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paega, shared a video and wrote, "Hahahaha !! Guddan se ho paaaya !! 🤗 #favouritesaas #guddan #kanikamann #zeerishteyawards2018 @zeetv @shoonya_square @ved14aug @vaibhav_singh_737 @vidhii_25."
Fav Jodi Awards
Apparently, Sriti and Shabbir won Best Jodi Award, while Eisha and Adnan won Favourite Best Jodi Award. Ishq Subhan Allah Actors won totally five awards.
@Haffii6 wrote, "Fav Jodi - Abhi Pragya; Fav New Jodi - Zara Kabeer; Fav Beti - Meera #ZRA2018 Thank me later!. - (sic)
Image source: @ranveersbabe Twitter
Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 Winners List
• Favourite Naya Sadasya (Male): Karan Jotwani
• Naya Sadasya: Mishal Raheja
• Best Actor Male (Negative Lead): Sanjay Gagnani
• Best Show Across The Channels: Naagin
• Social Swagger: Eisha Singh
• Favourite Saas: Kanika Mann
• Suneel Pushkaran also bagged an award.
• Best Show: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Mohit Malik collected the award)
• Best New Jodi: Adnan-Eisha
• Best Jodi: Sriti-Shabbir
Complete list to be updated soon.
