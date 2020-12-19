Actress Sulagna Panigrahi & Stand-Up Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath Get Married; Wedding Pictures Out

Popular TV and film actress Sulagna Panigrahi tied the knot with YouTuber and stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath on December 9, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. The couple kept their wedding under wraps, but they recently shared their marriage photos on Instagram.

Sulagna took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with her dear hubby Biswa Kalyan. She wrote, "Pic 1- Watching our single life burn away. Pic 2- it's gonna be a fun ride? We married now @biswakalyanrath Wooooohhhhhoooooooo!"

Not only Sulagna Panigrahi, but Biswa Kalyan also shared two pictures from their wedding and captioned it as, "Biswa Married Aadmi. @sulagna03 ❤️."

In the above pictures, Sulagna looks beautiful in a red wedding lehenga while Kalyan is looking amazing in an off-white sherwani. The couple can be seen flaunting their adorable smiles in the pictures.

Also Read : Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal Jet Off To Kashmir For Their Honeymoon (PIC)

For the unversed, Sulagna Panigrahi has featured in TV shows like Amber Dhara, Bidaai and so on. She has also worked in popular Bollywood films like Murder 2, Raid and others. On the other hand, Biswa Kalyan Rath shot to fame with the YouTube show Pretentious Movie Reviews with Kanan Gill. He also created and wrote, Amazon Prime Video's show titled Laakhon Mein Ek. Moreover, he even judged comedy show, Comicstaan.

Also Read : Punit Pathak Ties The Knot With Nidhi Moony Singh; Bharti & Haarsh Attend The Wedding (Pics)

Filmibeat wishes Sulagna and Kayan a happy married life!