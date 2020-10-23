Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Kisses Jaan Kumar Sanu While Playing Dandiya In Navratri Special Episode

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 14 is getting hotter day-by-day. The show is currently in the news for the heated argument between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, and fans are thoroughly getting entertained with the drama. Amidst all, the latest promo released by the makers has now become the hot topic of discussion.

The makers shared the Navratri special episode promo on Twitter and captioned it as, "Ghar ka saara tanaav hua vanish jab #PreetiPinky aayi lekar Navratri ka magic!"

In the video, one can see singers Preeti and Pinky entering the madhouse and sing some popular garba songs for housemates. Interestingly, all the contestants forgot their fights and played dandiya with each other. However, this dandiya raas became hotter when Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu got close to each other.

Surprisingly, while playing dandiya with Jaan, Nikki Tamboli can be seen kissing him on the cheeks. For the unversed, fans have seen Jaan Kumar Sanu expressing his special feelings to Nikki Tamboli. However, she hilariously 'bhaizoned' him. Hence, a kiss from Nikki must have surprised Jaan Kumar Sanu.

On the other hand, couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are also seen enjoying each other's company in the bedroom. Well, after 'Toofani Seniors' Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan's exit from the show, housemates are trying very hard to become confirmed contestants.

Now, after a lot of fight and romance in the house, it will be interesting to see how Salman Khan will react to the same during Weekend Ka Vaar!