Bigg Boss 14 October 13 Highlights: Pavitra Likes Eijaz, Jasmin Fights With The Housemates

The highly popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14 is now grabbing attention with the changing relationship dynamics between the couple. In the Bigg Boss 14 episode aired on October 13, Tuesday, Pavitra Punia confessed to Rubina Dilaik that she likes Eijaz Khan. Jasmin Bhasin, on the other hand, got into a fight with the other contestants.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, who have developed a friendship in the past few days, have now grown apart. Pavitra, who is disturbed, opened up to fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik and stated that she doesn't want to lose Eijaz as a friend. At the same time, she cannot be in a one-sided relationship with him.

However, Pavitra Punia also added that Eijaz Khan is being aloof, and she cannot see herself with him if he does not reciprocate to her feelings. Pavitra also called herself "extremely emotional", while talking to Rubina Dilaik. Meanwhile, Hina Khan, a member of Toofani Seniors group, added that Pavitra is possessive about Eijaz.

Later, Bigg Boss announced yet another immunity task named 'Farmland'. The contestants were divided into two for the task. Nikki Tamboli, who is the first confirmed contestant of the season, was given the post of 'Sanchalak' (moderator). However, the task resulted in Jasmin Bhasin's fight with Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkani, and Rahul Vaidya.

Jasmin said Nikki, the moderator of the task that she is biased, which led to a heated argument between the duo. Later, she lashed out at the men, including Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkani, and Rahul Vaidya, as they tried to snatch away a bag from her during the task. Jasmin is seen saying to them "aadmi ke naam par dhhaba".

