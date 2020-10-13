Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal Gets Eliminated; Netizens Slam Seniors & Call Their Decision Unfair

Netizens Slam Seniors & Call The Decision Of Eliminating Sara Unfair

The decision of seniors didn't go down well with the netizens, who called it unfair. They also slammed the seniors - Sidharth for being adamant and Hina and Gauahar for not standing up for their decision and agreeing to Sidharth. A few even felt that Jaan, Nishant or Rahul should have been evicted. Take a look at a few tweets!

Hasan Khan

"#BiggBoss still moving on its way of biasedness. Muje to lgta hai k sab nikal jayen gy or is bar ki trophy b yeh apny damad ko he deyn gy It's totally unfair eviction of #saragurupal #Bb14."

@SelflessHuman23

"#SaraGurupal didn't deserve this. Jaan should go away but just cos he is son of Kumar Sanu BB saved him.@BiggBoss first u did unfair to new contestants by calling Seniors in house then u didn't give much screen space to them & now evicted Sara. #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020."

@OfficialEijazFC

"What the hell?? Really #saragurupal ?? Very unfair #SidharthShukla , #HinaKhan n #GauharKhan !! Throw out these three soon!! #BB14 #EijazKhan 💖."

@Sannjuu5

"#saragurupal How can this even happen !! So unhappy with this decision of BB !!It is totally unfair !!We demand to give her a chance and get her back on the show !!RT with hashtags #GetBackSaraGurpal if you agree !! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @SGurpal"

Tushar Gupta

"Worst decision made by the seniors @eyehinakhan @GAUAHAR_KHAN @sidharth_shukla . Sara Gurpal was way more deserving than Nishant and Rahul. Hina and Gauahar could have stayed on there decision. #biggboss14 #saragurupal."

@Pratyush Raj

"Only #SidharthShuka wanted #SaraGurupal to go other two #GauharKhan and #HinaKhan didn't want her to go But these two ladies are so spineless. They don't have guts to stand against Shukla. That's why I love #RashamiDesai and #RubinaDilaik. strong women ❤#BB14 #BiggBoss14."

Swapnila

"Very bad decision by seniors #saragurupal and very disappointed with @eyehinakhan and @GAUAHAR_KHAN it was 2:1. How they both can give up just because vo bully ada rha. They can't take elimination this lightly k is bar ham man rahe he agli bar tum man na .. it's unjust to someone."

@dilberkhandhand1

"Worst decision ever to eliminate #saragurupal @sidharth_shukla Super disgusting @eyehinakhan @GAUAHAR_KHAN. How could you back out so easily."