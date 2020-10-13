Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal Gets Eliminated; Netizens Slam Seniors & Call Their Decision Unfair
Bigg Boss 14 witnessed first eviction yesterday (October 12). Sara Gurpal got evicted by seniors- Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. For the uninitiated, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Shehzad Deol, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla were nominated during the nomination task. However, Bigg Boss gave the task a twist and asked seniors to name a contestant from the nominated list who will be eliminated immediately. While Sidharth Shukla was adamant on eliminating Sara, Hina and Gauahar were against it. But they agreed to Sidharth on one condition that in future if they face a similar situation, Sidharth will have to listen to them. And hence, Sara was eliminated from the show.
Netizens Slam Seniors & Call The Decision Of Eliminating Sara Unfair
The decision of seniors didn't go down well with the netizens, who called it unfair. They also slammed the seniors - Sidharth for being adamant and Hina and Gauahar for not standing up for their decision and agreeing to Sidharth. A few even felt that Jaan, Nishant or Rahul should have been evicted. Take a look at a few tweets!
Hasan Khan
"#BiggBoss still moving on its way of biasedness. Muje to lgta hai k sab nikal jayen gy or is bar ki trophy b yeh apny damad ko he deyn gy It's totally unfair eviction of #saragurupal #Bb14."
@SelflessHuman23
"#SaraGurupal didn't deserve this. Jaan should go away but just cos he is son of Kumar Sanu BB saved him.@BiggBoss first u did unfair to new contestants by calling Seniors in house then u didn't give much screen space to them & now evicted Sara. #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020."
@OfficialEijazFC
"What the hell?? Really #saragurupal ?? Very unfair #SidharthShukla , #HinaKhan n #GauharKhan !! Throw out these three soon!! #BB14 #EijazKhan 💖."
@Sannjuu5
"#saragurupal How can this even happen !! So unhappy with this decision of BB !!It is totally unfair !!We demand to give her a chance and get her back on the show !!RT with hashtags #GetBackSaraGurpal if you agree !! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @SGurpal"
Tushar Gupta
"Worst decision made by the seniors @eyehinakhan @GAUAHAR_KHAN @sidharth_shukla . Sara Gurpal was way more deserving than Nishant and Rahul. Hina and Gauahar could have stayed on there decision. #biggboss14 #saragurupal."
@Pratyush Raj
"Only #SidharthShuka wanted #SaraGurupal to go other two #GauharKhan and #HinaKhan didn't want her to go But these two ladies are so spineless. They don't have guts to stand against Shukla. That's why I love #RashamiDesai and #RubinaDilaik. strong women ❤#BB14 #BiggBoss14."
Swapnila
"Very bad decision by seniors #saragurupal and very disappointed with @eyehinakhan and @GAUAHAR_KHAN it was 2:1. How they both can give up just because vo bully ada rha. They can't take elimination this lightly k is bar ham man rahe he agli bar tum man na .. it's unjust to someone."
@dilberkhandhand1
"Worst decision ever to eliminate #saragurupal @sidharth_shukla Super disgusting @eyehinakhan @GAUAHAR_KHAN. How could you back out so easily."
(Images Source: Twitter)
(Social media posts are not edited)
