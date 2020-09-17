Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Cancelled Due To Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14?

Bigg Boss season 14 hosted by Salman Khan is all set to go on air on Colors from October 3, 2020 (Saturday). Ever since Bigg Boss 14 premiere promo was released, fans can't keep calm to witness the dhamaka on the small screen. Amidst all, Marathi audiences are also quite excited for the third season of Bigg Boss Marathi. For the unversed, the previous two seasons hosted by director and actor Mahesh Manjrekar had created a solid buzz amongst the masses. But now, it seems like Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has been cancelled due to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14.

Well, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 and Bigg Boss 14 share the same set which has been built in Filmicity, Mumbai. But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi had postponed the show and it is now clashing with Hindi Bigg Boss. Hence, they are said to have cancelled the third season. It's also being heard that the makers have given preference to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 (Hindi) owing to its buzz. After all, Bigg Boss 13 broke all TRP records last year. Hence, fans were very excited for the 14th season. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi yet.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14 Makers Announce Premiere Date With New Promo; Fans Excited To Watch Salman's Show

Talking about the show, Bigg Boss Marathi season 1 and 2 was won by Megha Dhade and Shiv Thakare, respectively. The show has entertained Marathi audiences with a lot of controversies as well as love angles. Colors Marathi had re-run Bigg Boss Marathi 2 earlier this year, and now, they have started re-telecasting the 1st season.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14 Contestants: YouTubers CarryMinati And Kanchana 3's Nikki Tamboli To Enter The House?

The news is quite heartbreaking for Bigg Boss Marathi fans, but we have to wait for the channel's official confirmation!