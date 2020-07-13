Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2’s Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif And Shubhaavi Choksey Test Negative For COVID-19

After Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samathaan tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, his co-stars Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif and Shubhaavi Choksey too underwent testing. As per the latest update, the three have tested negative for the virus.

Karan's official statement read, "Karan Patel's swab test has come out negative and alls good. He requests all to stay safe and get their tests done even if mild symptoms. Better to be safe than sorry."

The results of other team members of the series such as Pooja Banerjee, is yet to be known.

When Parth had tested positive for COVID-19, the shoot of Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2 was halted and the cast and crew were also asked to get tested.

Karan's publicist had said in a statement to Pinkvilla, "Karan has not been shooting since the last few days but because he is a responsible citizen and feels safety comes first he is getting a swab test done on personal accord for the safety of all around him.

"This is a precautionary measure he is taking to provide peace to all who are concerned for his safety and his immediate family members towards whom he is responsible. Please be rest assured he is fine and there is nothing to worry about. Please do not panic this too shall pass," the statement added.

Karan joined the cast of the series recently, to play the role of Mr. Bajaj, which was earlier being played by Karan Singh Grover. Aamna Sharif plays the role of Komolika whereas Shubhaavi playes the role of Parth's onscreen mother.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Hina Khan Wishes Him Good Health

ALSO READ: After Parth Samthaan, Tanusri Dasgupta of Balaji Telefilms Tests Positive For COVID-19

ALSO READ: Karan Patel Slams Kangana Ranaut For Her Comments On Nepotism After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death