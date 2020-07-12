    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Karan Patel Slams Kangana Ranaut For Her Comments On Nepotism After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

      Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has raised many questions, especially how the outsiders are treated in the entertainment industry. Nepotism is yet again being discussed on social media and netizens are seen slamming a number of star kids.

      Karan Patel who will soon be seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay shared his views on the entire episode by throwing shade at actor Kangana Ranaut for her comments on nepotism in the wake of Sushant’s death. Karan took a jibe without naming her in his recent interview with the Times of India.

      Karan said, “An actress these days is talking about nepotism. If I am not wrong, she came up with her own production house some time back so why didn’t she cast Sushant in her film if she’s such a big star. She first cast Sonu Sood (in Manikarnika) and then later someone else, so she forgot about Sonu Sood. I have never seen her working with a new director or an actor. So, when even you are running behind big studios then why are you blowing nepotism’s trumpet? If you are that big-hearted and you have your own production house please go and pick a newcomer, a new director and work with him in his film as the heroine, then we will talk and listen to you.”

      He went on to add, “You have your own production house and your family members, your sister is taking care of your business, why didn’t you hire new people, an outsider and announce job interviews. Why didn’t you hire someone who had an MBA degree to look after your production house.”

      Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 23:22 [IST]
