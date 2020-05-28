Parth Samthaan Slammed By Netizens For Pool Partying With Friends In Hyderabad Amid Lockdown

@myejf

"As usual the dumb heads think their favourite's travel to Hyderabad, followed by pool party is no wrong. One needs to self quarantine if you are traveling to/from other places. He broke the rules! Made fun of sacrifices of docs, HC staff, police, others !! #KasautiiZindagiiKay."

Dr Bose

"As far as I know if anyone comes from abroad or another states especially from the redzones like Mumbai,Chennai,Delhi etc ,they have to be in 14 days institutional quarantine. (As per IMA)🙄🙏I'm not giving any lectures..just pointing out the fact!! #KasautiiZindagiiKay."

Mentalover

"Ab start ho Gaya victim card 🤣😂 ek difference hota h Traveling for work aur traveling to party m itna bhi nahi pata h 😆 #KasautiiZindagiiKay."

Sima

But there were many fans who supported Parth. Sima tweeted, "I really dnt understand why ppl judge parth so much? He did not break any rule.He is living a live like other without Spreading negitivity. Ppl have problem with drinking, party.Then plzz bash every damn person who is buying alchohol,n enjoying at house. #ParthSamthaan."

Keyuri

Keyuri wrote, "Koy Or kare toh koy nhi but PARTH SAMTHAAN kuch kar jaye bas haath dhoke Aa jate hea 😑It's like they just wait for that one slip up (only according to them haan) Aa jayege sab #ParthSamthaan."