Parth Samthaan Slammed By Netizens For Pool Partying With Friends In Hyderabad Amid Lockdown
It has been a couple of months that the public transport, especially flight services has been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Just a few days ago, India resumed domestic passenger flight services. Many celebrities who were stuck in Mumbai, left to their hometowns to meet their parents or dear ones. Parth Samthaan was one among them, who was recently spotted boarding a domestic flight, Parth apparently, from Mumbai to Hyderabad. In fact, he even shared pictures of his sumptuous Eid feast. His fan clubs had shared pictures of the actor taken at the airport. Recently, a video of the actor, wherein he is seen pool partying with his friends in Hyderabad, is doing the rounds on social media. This has irked the netizens, who lashed out at the actor for pool partying during the lockdown.
While a few slammed the actor for not following the quarantine rules, ardent fans of Parth supported him. Take a look at a few comments!
@myejf
"As usual the dumb heads think their favourite's travel to Hyderabad, followed by pool party is no wrong. One needs to self quarantine if you are traveling to/from other places. He broke the rules! Made fun of sacrifices of docs, HC staff, police, others !! #KasautiiZindagiiKay."
Dr Bose
"As far as I know if anyone comes from abroad or another states especially from the redzones like Mumbai,Chennai,Delhi etc ,they have to be in 14 days institutional quarantine. (As per IMA)🙄🙏I'm not giving any lectures..just pointing out the fact!! #KasautiiZindagiiKay."
Mentalover
"Ab start ho Gaya victim card 🤣😂 ek difference hota h Traveling for work aur traveling to party m itna bhi nahi pata h 😆 #KasautiiZindagiiKay."
Sima
But there were many fans who supported Parth. Sima tweeted, "I really dnt understand why ppl judge parth so much? He did not break any rule.He is living a live like other without Spreading negitivity. Ppl have problem with drinking, party.Then plzz bash every damn person who is buying alchohol,n enjoying at house. #ParthSamthaan."
Keyuri
Keyuri wrote, "Koy Or kare toh koy nhi but PARTH SAMTHAAN kuch kar jaye bas haath dhoke Aa jate hea 😑It's like they just wait for that one slip up (only according to them haan) Aa jayege sab #ParthSamthaan."
After long two months he is doing pool party with his friends (in their respective home only ) 🥺🥰🖤
(Social media posts are not edited)
