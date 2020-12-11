Punit Pathak And Nidhi Moony Singh’s Pre-Wedding Festivities’ Photos Surface; Bharti-Haarsh Attend Sangeet
Khatron Ke Khiladi winner and choreographer Punit J Pathak is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Nidhi Moony Singh today, December 11. While we wait for pictures of the main ceremonies to give us a sneak peek into their wedding, photos of their pre-wedding festivities have surfaced online.
Many fan clubs of the celebrity wedding shared photos of the couple dressed up for the pre-wedding rituals like Mehendi, Haldi and so on.
The Happy Couple Poses Before The Wedding
The couple looked totally in love as they posed in traditional attires right before the wedding. Punit was seen in white kurta and pajama whereas Nidhi caught everyone's attention in deep pink. The two also sported matching masks.
Nidhi Is A Beaming Bride At Her Mehendi Ceremony
In a photo from the Mehendi ceremony, which happened earlier today, we see Nidhi donning a beautiful green ensemble with a floral blouse and minimal jewelry. Nidhi is all smiles as she flaunts her fabulous outfit and mehendi designs.
Nidhi Donned A Yellow Saree For The Haldi Ceremony
Nidhi looked absolutely gorgeous during the haldi ceremony, which was a couple of days back. She was seen in a yellow cotton saree in a photo where she posed as a demure bride.
Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Hit The Dance Floor
Celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who were recently seen at singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding reception, also joined Punit and Nidhi's pre-wedding festivities.
ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9's Punit Pathak & Nidhi Moony Singh To Tie The Knot On December 11
ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Winner Punit Pathak Engaged; Mouni Roy, Jasmin Bhasin & Others Congratulate