Punit Pathak And Nidhi Moony Singh’s Pre-Wedding Festivities’ Photos Surface; Bharti-Haarsh Attend Sangeet

The Happy Couple Poses Before The Wedding

The couple looked totally in love as they posed in traditional attires right before the wedding. Punit was seen in white kurta and pajama whereas Nidhi caught everyone's attention in deep pink. The two also sported matching masks.

Nidhi Is A Beaming Bride At Her Mehendi Ceremony

In a photo from the Mehendi ceremony, which happened earlier today, we see Nidhi donning a beautiful green ensemble with a floral blouse and minimal jewelry. Nidhi is all smiles as she flaunts her fabulous outfit and mehendi designs.

Nidhi Donned A Yellow Saree For The Haldi Ceremony

Nidhi looked absolutely gorgeous during the haldi ceremony, which was a couple of days back. She was seen in a yellow cotton saree in a photo where she posed as a demure bride.

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Hit The Dance Floor

Celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who were recently seen at singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding reception, also joined Punit and Nidhi's pre-wedding festivities.