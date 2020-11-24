Shefali Shah, Vipul Shah Condemn IndiGo Airlines For Allegedly Ill-Treating 80-Year-Old Woman

Filmmaker Vipul Shah and his wife and actor Shefali Shah took to social media to pull up IndiGo airlines for ill-treating an 80-year-old injured woman, after its ground staff caused much delay in providing a requested wheelchair.

Vipul took a video of the incident and Shefali shared it on her Twitter handle. He further explained what happened in an interview with IANS.

"We were on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai, which starts at 8.45 pm and lands in Mumbai at 10.10 pm. We had booked a wheelchair for an 80-year-old-lady as she had met with an accident and was injured. All this was communicated to the Indigo staff and a wheelchair was booked. When we landed at Mumbai airport, their answer was that Indigo doesn't have enough wheelchairs. This was quite shocking and totally unacceptable. If I had not booked a wheelchair and asked for it last minute, then I would understand. I had made the reservation and they had confirmed it," Shah said.

He added, "They were not ready to put an 8-year-old injured patient on priority. They kept lying that the wheelchair would be there in two minutes and then when I started to lose patience, they started making calls in front of me. They were not concerned and remained unapologetic about it. They need to be pulled up and this news must reach the Indigo management and DGCI, so that there is some action."

IndiGo responded to the video posted by Shefali Shah and wrote, "Ms. Shah, we expect wheelchair assistance to be prompt, and we apologise for the long wait to get the assistance. Let us quickly get this checked and highlight to the concerned airport team for necessary action."

Ms. Shah, we expect wheelchair assistance to be prompt, and we apologise for the long wait to get the assistance. Let us quickly get this checked and highlight to the concerned airport team for necessary action. 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 23, 2020

ALSO READ: Delhi Crime International Emmy Win: Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar & Other Celebs Congratulate The Team

ALSO READ: Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime Bags Nomination In Best Drama Series Category At Emmy Awards 2020