Delhi Crime International Emmy Win: Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar & Other Celebs Congratulate The Team

Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter on Tuesday to congratulated the cast and crew of the web series Delhi Crime, which has won the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards. The victory at the international awards held virtually this year owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, marked India's first International Emmy win.

From filmmakers like Karan Johar to actors like Hrithik Roshan many shared their excitement and best wishes for the big win. Filmmaker Karan Johar was very happy with the win and wrote on his Instagram story, "This is just amazing! Congratulations to the entire team! Richly deserved."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and wrote, "Take a bow @RichieMehta & the talented team of #DelhiCrime for your well-deserved win at #Emmys2020! Congratulations on setting an International precedent - @ShefaliShah_ @_AdilHussain @RasikaDugal @rajeshtailang"

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar congratulated the team by sharing a screengrab of Emmy Award's official tweet announcing Delhi Crime's big win. She captioned her Instagram story as, "India just won it's first Emmy." National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal simply wrote, "Congrats Team #DelhiCrime."

Actress Yami Gautam proudly wrote, "Proud and congratulations to the team #DelhiCrime" and actress Aditi Rao Hydari added, "Amazing! Amazing! Amazing! Congratulations to the team of #DelhiCrime for their much-deserved win at the #Emmys2020, can't wait to see season 2!"

Take a look at some more tweets,

#DelhiCrime wins the Emmy @iemmys International Awards for Best Drama. This is EPIC!!



Congratulations @RichieMehta @ShefaliShah, @rajeshtailang & whole DC team & everyone at @netflix



Big Big Hug & Huge Congratulations! 💥💥💥💥



More Power ✊🏾 — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) November 23, 2020

Other than Delhi Crime (Netflix), Four More Shots Please! (Amazon Prime Video) was also nominated for Best Comedy Series and actor Arjun Mathur was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Made In Heaven (Amazon Prime Video), but lost to other international performers. Last year, Netflix's Lust Stories and Sacred Games were nominated respectively for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and Best Drama Series awards.

International Emmy Awards 2020 Winners List: Delhi Crime Brings Home Best Drama Series Trophy

Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime Bags Nomination In Best Drama Series Category At Emmy Awards 2020