Sidharth Shukla Remembers Balika Vadhu Days & Shares Video; Fans Trend #8YearsOfShivrajShekhar
Sidharth Shukla has done many shows, but the show that made him a star overnight was Balika Vadhu. The show was aired in 2008, while Sidharth entered the show in 2012 as Shivraj Shekhar. As the character clocked 8 years, Sidharth got nostalgic and shared a major throwback video, of his entry and a few other scenes. The video, which also featured late actress Pratyusha Banerjee (as Anandi), will not only make you nostalgic, but also make you teary-eyed!
Sidharth Shukla Remembers Balika Vadhu Days
Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote, "#Throwback...Thanks to you guys I realised that today was the birth of the character Shiv Raj Shekhar on screen."
Fans’ Tweets:
As soon as the actor shared the video, his fans trended #8YearsOfShivrajShekhar on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!
Prarthana Javale (sidheart): It was episode number 1000..Shiv...😍 Entry..it was the bestest part of that show.. 👌I like Sidharth shukla 😍 since then..he looked equally.. Good with both anandis.. Missing pratyusha 😢#8YearsOfShivrajShekhar.
@NaMo_ir
"1000th episode of Balika Vadhu:Anandi is in trouble A "Drop Dead Gorgeous" Man emerges out of the running SUV With indomitable spirit he rescues the "Damsel in Distress" & That's how "THE SAGA OF SHIVRAJ SHEKHAR" began 8 years ago @sidharth_shukla#8YearsOfShivrajShekhar."
@iAbhiSaxena
"@sidharth_shukla as Shivraj Shekar has nailed the role. No one could hv portrayed the role better thn him.frm anger to luv,frm jealousy to passion he had carved out everything effortlessly. Sid gave life to Shivraj through effortless potrayl of character #8YearsOfShivrajShekhar."
. . . Thanks to you guys I realised that today was the birth of the character Shiv Raj Shekhar on screen.
