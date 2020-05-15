Sidharth Shukla Remembers Balika Vadhu Days & Shares Video; Fans Trend #8YearsOfShivrajShekhar

Sidharth Shukla Remembers Balika Vadhu Days

Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote, "#Throwback...Thanks to you guys I realised that today was the birth of the character Shiv Raj Shekhar on screen."

Fans’ Tweets:

As soon as the actor shared the video, his fans trended #8YearsOfShivrajShekhar on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

Prarthana Javale (sidheart): It was episode number 1000..Shiv...😍 Entry..it was the bestest part of that show.. 👌I like Sidharth shukla 😍 since then..he looked equally.. Good with both anandis.. Missing pratyusha 😢#8YearsOfShivrajShekhar.

@NaMo_ir

"1000th episode of Balika Vadhu:Anandi is in trouble A "Drop Dead Gorgeous" Man emerges out of the running SUV With indomitable spirit he rescues the "Damsel in Distress" & That's how "THE SAGA OF SHIVRAJ SHEKHAR" began 8 years ago @sidharth_shukla#8YearsOfShivrajShekhar."

@iAbhiSaxena

"@sidharth_shukla as Shivraj Shekar has nailed the role. No one could hv portrayed the role better thn him.frm anger to luv,frm jealousy to passion he had carved out everything effortlessly. Sid gave life to Shivraj through effortless potrayl of character #8YearsOfShivrajShekhar."