BB 14 EXCLUSIVE! Sofia Hayat On Rakhi Sawant Cutting Abhinav Shukla’s Underwear: She Is Showing Her Girl Power

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant was seen cutting Abhinav Shukla's underwear in the washroom area after the latter ignored her in the house. Well, the controversial diva's act didn't go down well with a lot of netizens as well as RubiNav fans, as they started calling it 'disgusting'. However, Bigg Boss 7 contestant Sofia Hayat finds it entertaining, as she recently praised Rakhi Sawant for her actions.

In a candid chat with Filmibeat, Sofia Hayat said, "I have just recently seen Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss and how she has been flirting with Abhinav, to the point where she tore up his underpants. Firstly, we must remember that Bigg Boss is a TV show and it is entertainment. Rakhi is my friend and she is entertainment. She knows how to get the audience going. So, everything that Rakhi does, we must look at as entertainment."

Sofia further called Bigg Boss scripted and unreal. Speaking about the same, the former nun said, "Secondly, Bigg Boss is not a real show and we all know that. So, please take it as entertainment." The Bigg Boss 7 contestant even praised Rakhi Sawant for being honest about her feelings.

"Girl power to Rakhi for being honest about the fact that she has got a crush on somebody, and there is nothing wrong in that. And she is showing her girl power by ripping up his pants. She is a bit of a warrior like that," Sofia added.

The singer further said that she doesn't believe in extra-marital affairs and added, "Abhinav Shukla is doing the right thing. I don't personally believe in extra-marital affairs. I am sure if Abhinav and his wife Rubina would like Rakhi to be a part of their relationship, it might be able to work (laughs). It should be purely consensual."

Sofia also encouraged Rakhi to do such naughty things again in the show. She said, "Rakhi you are providing amazing entertainment, and keep ripping up that boy's pants." Well, Sofia's comments will definitely leave people surprised.

