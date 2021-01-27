Rakhi Sawant Cuts Abhinav Shukla’s Undergarments In Viral Video; Is Her Love Turning Into Obsession?

Rakhi Sawant's stint in Bigg Boss 14 surely has had an entertaining streak so far. She was seen expressing her love for co-contestant Abhinav Shukla on the show, and while their banter was received well initially, it seems like Rakhi has been adapting some extreme measures to gain Abhinav's attention lately. In a recent viral video from the live feed of the show, Rakhi can be seen cutting Abhinav's undergarments in the washroom area after the latter ignored her.

The video was shared by one of Abhinav Shukla's fan page, wherein Rakhi Sawant can be seen cutting Abhinav's undergarments. The 'Pardesiya' star also goes up to his closet area and removes another of his undergarment, tearing it too in a fit of rage. Rakhi can be seen muttering that Abhinav will have nothing to wear if he does not have any undergarments left. This has also not gone down well with the fans of the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor. Take a look at the video.

Not only this, but Rakhi Sawant was also seen tattooing her entire body with Abhinav Shukla's name with lipstick, and roaming around the house for all to see. This incident also displeased Abhinav and his wife Rubina Dilaik. Well, after all this, the question that is puzzling everyone is- Is Rakhi Sawant's genuine feelings towards Abhinav turning into an obsession?

