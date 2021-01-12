Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat’s Friend Sudhir Slams Nikki Tamboli; Says ‘Is This Nikki’s Sanskar?’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat recently made headlines for showing her violent side against Nikki Tamboli inside the madhouse. For the unversed, the actress-turned-BJP leader had a verbal spat with Nikki after getting nominated by the housemates. Sonali was already disappointed with the current captain Rakhi Sawant for not giving her immunity. After that, she got miffed with Nikki's behaviour as she ignored her work of cleaning the bedroom.

Notably, Nikki Tamboli was removing her makeup and ignored her duty. Hence, Sonali Phogat got angry and threw the food on the latter's bed. Her action indeed shocked housemates, as they criticized the Haryana-based actress for doing it. Just like housemates, fans on social media too slammed Sonali for the same. However, her businessman-friend Sudhir Sangwan recently came out in her support and slammed Nikki Tamboli for instigating Sonali.

In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Sudhir Sangwan said, "What Nikki Tamboli said to Sonali ji was really disgusting and shameful. We have been always taught to not keep used utensils beside our bed. And Sonali ji warned Nikki of the same and even asked her to take those used utensils away. Because used utensils tend to get really smelly. But for Nikki, removing makeup was important."

Sudhir also questioned Nikki Tamboli's upbringing and values. The businessman further said, "Nikki is just 23. The words that Nikki used for Sonali ji was totally awful. What is 'ghatiya aurat, badtmeez aurat?'. She even said to Sonali ji 'Kya hai Teri aukat'. Is this Nikki's sanskar? And, Nikki kon hoti hai bolne vali ki Sonali ji ko weekend par bhaav milta hai ya nahi (And who is Nikki to decide if on weekends Sonali gets attention or not)."

Sonali Phogat's friend also expressed his disappointment over Nikki's statement about the food that Sonali Phogat made for everyone. Sudhir Sangwan said, "When Sonali Ji was asking to Rahul Vaidya 'Ye kis chiz ka halwa hai' and Nikki replied 'Gobar Ka'. Kya ye apmaan nahi hai khaane ka? Why was she even interfering when Rahul and Sonali ji were having a conversation?"

Well, it seems like Sudhir Sangwan is very much disappointed with the treatment his friend is getting inside the house from other contestants. On the other hand, evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 14, Shardul Pandit slammed Sonali on Twitter for her act.

After such drama, viewers are very excited to see more shades of Sonali Phogat inside the house.