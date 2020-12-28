Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat Carries More Than 35 Sarees Inside The House For THIS Reason

Actress-politician Sonali Phogat has been making headlines on the internet ever since she made a grand entry in Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant. The BJP leader caught everyone's attention with her honesty and beautiful looks inside the house. Notably, the Haryana-based actress is seen wearing beautiful sarees inside the house, and the reason behind the same is quite special.

According to Pinkvilla report, Sonali Phogat has carried almost 35-40 sarees with her. The report suggests that she wants to promote Indian culture and tradition via her style. The actress aims to promote the rich heritage and culture of our nation on national television.

For the unversed, when the diva had entered the house, she was wearing a beautiful yellow saree. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, she looked stunning in a white chiffon saree. In the same episode, she also expressed her disappointment over the makers for not giving a chance to perform for Salman Khan on his birthday. Interestingly, the host gave her a chance, and she stunned everyone with her Arabic dance on 'Mashallah' song.

In the weekend episode, when Sonali Phogat was asked to give the Christmas present to someone according to the description, "Ye tofa uss sadasye ko dijiye jiski ghar me koi izzat nahi karta, unko apni life me izzat ki zaroorat hai," she chose Arshi Khan. Sonali announced Arshi's name gave a shock to everyone. "Dekho bhai, bohot hogyi thaari, ab suno meri. Sonali Sonali bohot ho liya, asli naam hai Sonali Phogat. Kar dungi thaari ek ek ki khadi khat. Abhi aage aage dekho Sonali Phogat ke thaat."

A few days ago, Sonali had revealed that her in-laws tortured her after the sudden demise of her husband. Well, she is impressing the housemates with her charming personality. Hence, viewers want to see her more shades inside the house.

