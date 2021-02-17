Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat’s Haryana House Robbed; Rs 10 Lakh Cash, Jewellery & Gun Stolen

BJP leader and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat's house in Haryana's Hisar has reportedly been robbed. According to a police complaint filed by Sonali, the thieves stole jewellery, a gun and Rs 10 lakh cash from her house. The Haryana-based actress alleged that she was in Chandigarh when her house was robbed on February 9, 2021.

Police told PTI, "Gold and silverware, a silver pot, ₹ 10 lakh cash, jewellery, a .22 bore licensed pistol and eight cartridges were found missing from the house." They further stated that when Sonali Phogat returned on February 15, 2021, she found the locks broken. The theives have also taken the CCTV footages along with them which was shot on Digital Video Recorder (DVR). Station House Officer (SHO) of HTM, Sukhjit said that the theft case is being probed.

Talking about Sonali Phogat, after coming into the limelight last year during Haryana Assembly Elections, the actress participated in Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant. She stayed in the house for a month and caught everyone's attention with her outspoken nature.

Also Read : Sonali Phogat On Being Trolled For Showing Affection To Aly Goni: I Don't Regret Admitting That I Liked Him

During her Bigg Boss journey, she had big fights with Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan. Apart from that, Sonali Phogat also made headlines because she said that she has special feelings for Aly Goni.

Also Read : Sonali Phogat Takes A Dig At Rubina Dilaik; Says She Can Do Fareb To Win The Show