Sonali Phogat On Being Trolled For Showing Affection To Aly Goni: I Don't Regret Admitting That I Liked Him

Actress-turned-politician from Haryana Sonali Phogat surprised everyone by entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. When she was in the house, she was praised for her 'dabangg' way of communication. It has to be recalled that during her stay, she had confessed about her feelings for her co-contestant Aly Goni, for which she was trolled. Post eviction, she said that although she was hurt reading the comments/trolls about her feelings for Aly, she made it a point to reply to them. She even added that she doesn't regret admitting that she liked him.

Sonali was quoted by TOI as saying, "Obviously, I was very hurt reading how I was trolled for showing affection for Aly. They abused me saying Aly was much younger to me and almost my son's age. But I replied to each of them saying if you like someone, how does age come into play? I have no hesitation in confessing my true feelings and I don't regret admitting that I liked Aly."

She said that she could have hidden the fact about Aly, but she didn't as she didn't want to play the game by lying and added that whatever she thought, she shared with everyone. Sonali also said that when she was told to leave the house, she wasn't sad as she played the game fairly.

The actress, who was miffed with Nikki Tamboli's behaviour, said, "The way Nikki teased and targeted me saying, 'who is she? She is a nobody and just a stupid woman and she should get out,' I ignored her for long thinking she is younger to me. But one day I had enough and I replied to her in her tone. I don't think I said anything abusive, like Salman Khan told me that I should not have abused, but if we don't reply in words, staying silent will not help."

Yet, Sonali doesn't think that Rubina and Nikki are bad people. Also, she said that the fights did not affect the image and feels that she didn't leave an unpleasant impression like Arshi Khan or Rakhi Sawant did, and stayed true to her character and honesty.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 February 10 Highlights: Rahul And Nikki Get Into An Ugly Spat During Ticket To Finale Task

Also Read: Vikas Gupta Asks Priyank Sharma And Parth Samthan To Issue Apology, To Take Legal Action Against Vikas Khoker