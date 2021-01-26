Sonali Phogat Takes A Dig At Rubina Dilaik; Says She Can Do Fareb To Win The Show

Bigg Boss 14 recently saw the elimination of actor-politician Sonali Phogat. Recently, the evicted contestant took a dig at Rubina Dilaik hinting that the latter can do 'fareb' to win the show and is at a habit of creating a false narrative against Rahul Vaidya by labelling him as a chauvinist. Apart from that, Sonali also accused Rubina to not take her loss well in one of the 'Lock Down' tasks which were held inside the house recently.

Sonali Phogat revealed in an interview to Bollywood Life that Rubina Dilaik has created a false narrative that Rahul Vaidya is a chauvinist and constantly targets her. She further said that it is in fact the Choti Bahu actor who targets Rahul. Sonali also went on to say that Rubina has showcased herself as this 'sanskari' contestant who follows all the rules of the house which she is not.

Furthermore, Sonali Phogat said that Rubina Dilaik did not take her loss well in the LockDown task. Sonali revealed that the Shakti actor created some drama so that Rahul's team does not emerge as the winner. The politician also accused Rubina of turning a blind eye to Nikki Tamboli's misbehaviour.

Lastly, Sonali Phogat went on to accuse Rubina Dilaik to be an arrogant person. She stated that Rubina considers herself superior to some people inside the house and never talks to them. The politician hinted that Rubina is a 'Farebi' and can do 'Fareb' to win the show.

