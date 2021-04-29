Is Asim Riaz Planning To Marry GF Himanshi Khurana? Here’s What The Bigg Boss 13 Finalist Has To Say

Asim Riaz, who shot to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13, is currently dating co-contestant and singer Himanshi Khurana. The Main Tera Hero actor proposed to the Punjabi singer in the Bigg Boss house, and since then, they are in a relationship. Well, ever since the couple confirmed their relationship status, their fans have been waiting for them to get married soon.

Reports were also stating that Asim Riaz is planning to marry Himanshi Khurana soon. However, when asked about the same the actor denied the reports and stated that they are too young to get married. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Asim said, "That is too early. We are working right now. We are in a relationship but we are working, so we want to get the most out of it. We are too young to do all that, man. Eventually, one day, we will."

Also Read : Himanshi Khurana Says Trolls Feel She Is With Asim For Money & Fame; Talks About Her Marriage Plan With Asim

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist further stated that Himanshi and he want to focus on their respective careers. They consider themselves outsiders and say that they have to work hard to survive in this competitive industry. Asim said that he is living for his fans. Earlier, when Himanshi Khurana was asked about their marriage plans, she said that they don't want to rush into things and mess up.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14: Asim Riaz Refuses To Appear On Weekend Ka Vaar And The Reason Is Related To Salman Khan

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have featured together in several music videos like 'Kalla Sohna Nai', 'Afsos Karoge', 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' and so on. The couple often shares their romantic pictures on their respective social media handles. Now, after his statement, looks like fans will have to wait a little longer for their marriage.