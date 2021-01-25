Jasmin Bhasin’s Parents Don’t Have Problem With Aly Goni, Reveals YHM Actor’s Sister Ilham Goni Tak

Ever since Jasmin Bhasin came out of Bigg Boss 14 house, social media is flooded with questions about her marriage plans with Aly Goni. Let us tell you that a few days ago, Jasmin's father had reacted to his daughter's relationship with Aly. He had told Bombay Times, "We know they are friends. But I won't comment on it further." When asked about her career, he said, "She will get a lot of better opportunities. This is the time for her to focus on her career." Well, after his quote, Jasly fans thought that there will be a major roadblock in their relationship.

However, Aly Goni's sister Ilham Goni Tak recently cleared the air about all the speculations and said that Jasmin's parents don't have any problem with their relationship. In an interview with Times of India, Ilham said, "When Jasmin came out, the first thing she spoke to me about was her parents. She told me that they don't have any problem with Aly. Her parents were talking about her game, which was misconstrued. They told her to focus on her game; it wasn't related to Aly and Jasmin's relationship. She told me that her mom is fine with it, too. One obviously won't talk about personal matters on national TV. Being a father, he may not be comfortable talking about it openly. People should understand it. It's a personal thing, and everyone will get to know when the time is right."

Ilham Goni Tak also revealed that she had spoken to Jasmin's mother before the family week happened on the show. While speaking about Jasmin's mother, Aly's sister said, "She is a very nice lady and I don't think they have any problem with the relationship. People misinterpreted the conversation between Jasmin and her father during the family week. I didn't feel bad about it because I understand where her parents are coming from."

Talking about Jasmin and Aly's relationship, the duo have known to be very close friends, but they developed their strong bond inside Bigg Boss 14 house. However, when Jasmin was leaving the show, Aly got an asthma attack and was left completely heartbroken with her eviction. But now, reports suggest that the Dil Se Dil Tak actress might re-enter the show to support Aly.

Let's wait and watch for a Jasly moment in Bigg Boss 14!