Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Parties With Shardul Pandit, Dances To ‘Aly Da Pehla Number’; Watch Video

Jasmin Bhasin's eviction from Bigg Boss 14 was indeed a shocking one for all her fans as well as the housemates. Especially, her actor-boyfriend Aly Goni was completely devastated with her eviction from the show. Currently, he is in the Bigg Boss house and performing well to survive in the game. On the other hand, Jasmin too is supporting her beau on social media.

Recently, the Naagin 4 actress was seen chilling with another evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 14, Shardul Pandit. The duo had a lot of fun as they reunited and hung out together in a pub. The video of Shardul and Jasmin went viral on social media, in which the actress can be seen dancing to 'Duma Dum Mast Kalandar' song.

Watch the video here:

In the video, Jasmin Bhasin is looking beautiful in a red kurta while Shardul looked dapper in a black t-shirt. They were seen seated around a table and chilling when the popular song started playing in the background, Jasmin took the opportunity and supported her boyfriend Aly Goni, who is inside the house right now. Notably, she sang the lyrics 'Aly Da Pehla Number' loudly with full enthusiasm. Shardul shared the video clip on his Instagram story and wrote, "@jasminbhasin2806 ha bhai @alygoni da pella number."

After coming out of Bigg Boss 14 house, Jasmin urged her fans to support Aly Goni. When she was announced as the eliminated contestant of the show, Aly had suffered an asthma attack, as he was completely shattered with the news. Let us tell you that host Salman Khan was also shocked to see Jasmin getting evicted from the show.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni-Abhinav Shukla Call Each Other 'Bandar' & 'Bhains'; Watch Promo

Now, since Jasmin is constantly supporting Aly Goni on social media, it would be interesting to see how far he will go in the show.

Also Read : Jasmin Bhasin Takes A Dig At Rubina Dilaik; Accuses Latter Of Manipulating Nikki Tamboli