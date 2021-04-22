Pavitra Punia Reveals She Got Offers To Do ‘Soft P*rn’ After Splitsvilla

Actress Pavitra Punia turned 34 today (April 22, 2021), and her actor-beau didn't miss any chance to make her lockdown birthday memorable. Eijaz Khan shared some cute pictures with Pavitra from her late-night birthday celebration at home. They are indeed looking amazing together, and fans can't stop gushing over their chemistry.

Amidst all, Pavitra Punia recently revealed that she had got offers to do soft p*rn after participating in dating reality show, Splitsvilla 3. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, the Baal Veer actress said that she will not take up any project that would require bold scenes from her. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant said, "After the reality show I would get offers of nude scenes. There are websites and movies made which have such bold content. If I say in other words it was soft p*rn. But we have been brought up in such families where till date we can't watch kissing or lovemaking scenes with our parents. We feel awkward. We just get up and go somewhere."

Also Read : Pavitra Punia Hits Back At Nasty Trolls With This Sassy Post, Watch Video

Pavitra Punia further added that her extended family could get hurt if she does bold scenes on-screen. She thinks about her family, and believes that they should feel proud seeing her on TV. "I feel I will have to gather a lot of courage to do such bold content and I know it is next to impossible. Hats off to people who do nude scenes," Pavitra added. For the unversed, the Splitsvilla fame has earlier rejected two web series offers due to bold scenes.

Also Read : Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia To Move-In Together: Report

Talking about her love life, she is dating Eijaz Khan, and the couple is reportedly living together. They are also planning to tie the knot soon, and their fans can't wait for the moment!