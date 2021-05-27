Sandeep Anand Breaks Silence Over Divorce Rumours With Wife Shraddha; Says ‘I’d Never Filed For A Divorce’

Actor Sandeep Anand, who is known for making several cameo appearances in the shows like FIR, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and others, recently broke his silence over divorce rumours with wife Shraddha. For the unversed, reports stated that the actor has filed for divorce after staying away from his wife for a few months. But now, the actor refuted all the reports and stated that he is spending quality time with his wife and son Kiaan in Ujjain.

In an interview with Times of India, Sandeep Anand clarified that he reconciled with his wife after a brief separation. While speaking about the issues, the FIR actor said, "There were issues and we did live separately for a while. While Shraddha was living with her parents, I was living with my family. We chose to do it only to take a step back, introspect and work on our relationship. Now we are back together. I had never filed for a divorce and don't know why such rumours were making headlines. It affected my personal and professional life."

Kavita Kaushik On People Pouring Milk On Sonu Sood's Poster: Why Are We So Extra Always With Everything?

Meanwhile, Sandeep Anand has not been doing TV shows for a while. When asked him about the same, the actor said that he wanted to do something different after the Show May I Come In Madam?. Sandeep said that he is not willingly staying away from TV, but nobody is offering him good content or money. "I want to take up shows that are better than what I had been doing in the past and offer me more money than I've already been earning," the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor said.

EXCLUSIVE! Casting Director Shadman Khan: Many Girls Send Nudes Or Seductive Pictures Without My Permission

Talking about his career, Sandeep Anand has also featured in shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Sallu Ki Shaadi, Admission Open, Sun Yaar Chill Maar and so on. He has also been seen in short films like Inbox and Fight Back.