Shruti Sharma And Abrar Qazi To Make Their Relationship Official: Report
Shruti Sharma and Abrar Qazi shot to fame after featuring together in the show Gathbandhan. The duo's chemistry was loved by all, and reports also stated that they have been dating each other for quite some time now. Well, ever since the rumours spread in the air, fans are eagerly waiting for Abrar and Shruti's confirmation about their alleged relationship.
Amidst all, a latest report published in ETimes TV states that the Namak Issk Ka actress Shruti Sharma and Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Abrar Qazi are planning to make their relationship official. A source close to the couple informed the entertainment portal, "Shruti and Abrar are a couple and the two have been dating each other for some time now. Their friends of course know about their relationship status. But they are now planning to make their relationship official to the public."
Well, fans can't wait for Abrar Qazi and Shruti Sharma's official announcement. For the unversed, earlier when the Pagglait actress was asked about her so-called 'friendship' with Abrar, she had said that they are very good friends and live in the same vicinity. Notably, the actress also admitted that the actor takes care of her and her mom. And, she also takes care of him since his family is in Kashmir.
Talking about their careers, Shruti Sharma is currently seen in Namak Issk Ka opposite Aditya Ojha and Monalisa. On the other hand, Abrar Qazi is currently seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein opposite Sargun Kaur Luthra. Apart from that, he has also featured in the movie Laila Majnu and the web series The Family Man.