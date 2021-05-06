Sidharth Shukla On Dealing With Stress Amid Pandemic: Having Conversations With Your Family Helps A Lot

Ever since the second wave of COVID-19 became aggressive in the country, TV actor Sidharth Shukla has been spreading awareness about the pandemic on social media. Apart from that, the Bigg Boss 13 winner is also helping people connect with each other through his social media handles helping with medicines, beds, oxygen, etc.

Due to the lockdown imposed in various states of India, many people including celebs are facing a lot of trouble in their lives. Because of no work, several people are dealing with stress, depression and several mental health issues. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Sidharth Shukla revealed how he deals with stress amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Balika Vadhu actor said, "I don't think anyone can be immune to the pain, suffering and horrific stories that we are seeing and hearing all around us. But I try to use this constructively by reaching out and helping in my own way, with the means at hand. I try to create as much awareness as possible and spread the word about COVID-appropriate behaviour. I think having conversations with your family at such times helps a lot, as you get different perspectives, which help you cope better."

Sidharth Shukla likes to keep his life private and never expressed himself openly on social media. However, after Bigg Boss 13, the actor started expressing his thoughts openly on the internet, all thanks to his fans' love. Interestingly, the actor said that he often tries to communicate with his social media family and wants to keep them happy.

Talking about his upcoming project, Sidharth Shukla will next be seen in the web series Broken But Beautiful Season 3 opposite Sonia Rathee. The ALTBalaji and ZEE5 web series is expected to release in May 2021.